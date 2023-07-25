Fireworks Abound in Rules of Accusation

How appropriate that on July 4, there's fireworks on Deep Space Nine? But that's exactly the case when it comes to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Rules of Accusation, a brand-new enovella by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann. It's available now from Simon and Schuster/Pocket Books.

Here's the synposis of Rules of Accusation:

On the space station Deep Space 9, Quark’s Public House, Café, Gaming Emporium, Holosuite Arcade, and Ferengi Embassy can’t legitimately be called an embassy until the Grand Nagus — namely, Quark’s brother Rom — dedicates it as such. Not that Quark really cares about Ferengi protocol, but a well-publicized dedication ceremony will naturally draw people to the bar. Everybody loves a good open house — free appetizers, half-price drinks, door prizes, etc. — all of which Quark can write off as Embassy expenses. It’s a win-win situation, with him on both sides of the win. There’s even a plan to display the original scroll of the Ferengi Rules of Acquisition — which no one has seen for decades given that it’s been held in protective storage — and charge patrons by the minute to look at it up close. Nothing, of course, could possibly go wrong with this big plan. Absolutely nothing at all…

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Rules of Accusation runs 160 pages and costs $2.99. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to purchase the tale.