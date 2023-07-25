Fight Like a Starfleet Captain With Kirk Fu

When I write Star Trek novels, I take the work very seriously. In addition to just trying to tell an entertaining story, there’s also a lot of work involved making sure I adhere to the onscreen canon and remain consistent with the lore established across the various series and films. It’s fun and rewarding, of course, but for many many years I’d been wanting to write something lighthearted and quirky. For a while I was able to scratch that itch with the occasional piece for StarTrek.com, including an article I wrote about my “10 Favorite Kirk Fight Scenes.” Then there were later books like my Vulcan and Klingon Empire “travel guides” which let me bake in a lot of humorous bits along with in-jokes and references only the hardest of hardcore fans might recognize. When my writing partner, Kevin Dilmore, and I were offered the chance to write a Star Trek comic, we zeroed in on the idea of an homage to the old Gold Key comics from the 1960s and 70s. While those comics are so far afield from what we know as “real” Star Trek, they hold a timeless, goofy charm for me. We couldn’t resist the chance to honor them in some way.

I pitched Kirk Fu to Chris Prince, my editor at Insight Editions, as a riff on military-style instruction manuals you might see devoted to teaching unarmed combat techniques. Chris was enthusiastic about this idea from the jump, sticking by it (and me) long enough to convince others at Insight this was something worth pursuing. It took some time for the planets to align in such a manner that the book was greenlit, by which time I was working with another editor, Paul Ruditis, who is also an accomplished author of several books including a few Star Trek reference works. Paul guided me along the path of beating the manuscript into shape before he too was promoted and given new responsibilities which prevented him from continuing to oversee this project. However, the very capable Holly Fisher, with whom I’d already worked on a couple of other Star Trek projects, took over editorial duties and helped get me to the finish line.

What did we end up with?