Holodeck the Halls with a Starfleet-Inspired Craft

Everyone’s assortment of holiday decorations is unique. The colorful trinkets and treasures you’ve gathered over the years shed a little light on your household’s one-of-a-kind personality.

You see that empty spot between your favorite ribbons, candles, and lights? It’s the perfect place for a subtle nod to one of your favorite shows — Star Trek!

Here’s the how-to to make your very own evergreen, festive Starfleet insignia stand!