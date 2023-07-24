Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 15, 2022

    Holodeck the Halls with a Starfleet-Inspired Craft

    Add a little Star Trek cheer to your holiday décor this year!

    By Kelly Knox
    Illustrated banner of the Starfleet insignia with craft materials like thread, scissors, and felt sheets

    StarTrek.com / Rob DeHart

    Everyone’s assortment of holiday decorations is unique. The colorful trinkets and treasures you’ve gathered over the years shed a little light on your household’s one-of-a-kind personality.

    You see that empty spot between your favorite ribbons, candles, and lights? It’s the perfect place for a subtle nod to one of your favorite shows — Star Trek!

    Here’s the how-to to make your very own evergreen, festive Starfleet insignia stand!

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 1: Print and cut out the gray shape on the insignia template.

    Step 2: Fold the green felt sheet in half. Trace the template with the black marker on the felt and cut it out.Don’t discard the leftover felt pieces or the template you traced yet!

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox - Trace template onto green felt sheet

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 3: Flip the piece with the black marker lines to the inside and flip the other felt piece to patch. Pin the two pieces together.

    Step 4: Sew the two pieces together along the edge, leaving a 1” gap open at the bottom center.

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox - Cut the traced template on green felt sheet and secure sheets with bobby pins

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 5: Next, cut the leftover felt into small pieces. Stuff the small pieces into the insignia through the gap, using the eraser end of a pencil to gently push the pieces into the corners.

    Tip: You can use batting or stuffing for this step if you prefer.

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox - Sew the green felt sheets of the Starfleet insignia

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 6: Cut out the star shape from the template. Use the pencil or marker to trace it on the back of the metallic gold felt. Cut the star out.

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox - Trace the star within the Starfleet insignia

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 7: Glue the gold star in the center of the front side of the insignia. Set aside to cool or dry.

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox - Cut the traced template on Starfleet insignia star on a gold felt and glue onto green felt

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 8: Trace one end of the stick in the center of the wood slice.

    Step 9: Make a hole with the pin vise hand drill in the center of the circle you traced, making sure it doesn’t go all the way through the wood.

    Step 10: Use the rotary tool to widen the hole you made until you reach the edges of the traced circle.

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox - Drill a small hole into the base of a wooden stand

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 11: Paint a large circle with the black paint on the wood slice, leaving the inside of the hole unpainted. Let dry.

    Step 12: Use the hard end of a paint brush or a dotting tool with the white paint to make stars. Let dry.

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox - Glue black felt onto the base of the tree stand

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 13: Glue the stick into the hole you made. Let the glue dry, if applicable.

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox - Glue a wooden branch rod into the base of the stand

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Step 14: Gently slide the felt insignia onto the stick through the gap you left.

    Step 15: Tie the gold ribbon into a bow around the stick, or tie it into a bow and glue it to the stick, whichever works best for the ribbon you selected.

    Your little Star Trek delta tree is done! Leave it on display after the holidays to boldly go into the new year and beyond.

    Starfleet Insignia Holiday Craft by Kelly Knox

    StarTrek.com/Kelly Knox

    Get Updates By Email

    Kelly Knox (she/her) is a Seattle-area author and writer who also contributes to StarWars.com, DCComics.com, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk about just about everything pop culture.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top