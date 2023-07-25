Female Trek Character Trek You'd Like To Be Stuck On A Planet With Is...

StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked "Which of these female characters would you like to be stuck on a planet with?" The 10 reply options were Beverly Crusher, Jadzia Dax, Kathryn Janeway, Carol Marcus, Kira Nerys, Hoshi Sato, Seven of Nine, T'Pol, Deanna Troi and Uhura. More than 37,000 fans voted and Seven of Nine beat out Jadzia Dax by just a couple of hundred votes. Here are the results: