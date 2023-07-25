Feline Fine About Star Trek Cats

Star Trek Cats, the purr-fect book for Star Trek fans and feline lovers, will be out tomorrow from Chronicle Books, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share exclusive preview pages from it. Denver-based scientific illustrator Jenny Parks, known for reimagining pop culture figures as cats, has filled the hardcover book's 64 pages with smile-inducing new takes on iconic Trek characters and scenes, from Spock offering his Vulcan wisdom to Kirk in his captain's chair.