Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 27, 2017

    Feline Fine About Star Trek Cats

    Feline Fine About Star Trek Cats

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Cats, the purr-fect book for Star Trek fans and feline lovers, will be out tomorrow from Chronicle Books, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share exclusive preview pages from it. Denver-based scientific illustrator Jenny Parks, known for reimagining pop culture figures as cats, has filled the hardcover book's 64 pages with smile-inducing new takes on iconic Trek characters and scenes, from Spock offering his Vulcan wisdom to Kirk in his captain's chair.

    Star Trek Cats can be pre-ordered now via Amazon.com for $10.50.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top