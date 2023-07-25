Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 5, 2012

    Federation: The First 150 Years Is Out Now!

    By StarTrek.com

    We’ve been talking about Federation: The First 150 Years for months, and now it’s finally here, via our friends at becker&mayer! To build one last bit of anticipation, check out this video interview with author David A. Goodman and John Van Citters of CBS Consumer Products.

    As a reminder, Federation: The First 150 Years is loaded with intelligence reports, treaty excerpts and letters documenting the historic moments that led to the formation of the United Federation of Planets. Author David A. Goodman examines everything from First Contact to the Organian Peace Treaty, with the text complemented by color and black and white illustrations of epic battles, alien species and heretofore unseen ship designs, among them the Romulan attack on Starbase 1 and original blueprints for the U.S.S. Enterprise and the Xindi Avian. George Takei, of course, provides the voice of Sulu for the audio narration, and fans can expect to find such detachable documents as a hand-penned letter from a young Jim Kirk and Zefram Cochrane’s first sketch of the warp drive engine.Click HERE to order Federation: The First 150 Years exclusively at Amazon.com.

