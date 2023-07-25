Federation of Beer's Sindicate Lager Available Next Week

Scotty would be thrilled. Sindicate Lager, created in collaboration by Federation of Beer and Zatec Brewery, will arrive in select liquor stores and bars in Washington State the week of December 14. The beer, the third Star Trek-themed alcoholic beverage released in the United States by Federation of Beer, after Vulcan Ale and Klingon Warnog, is inspired by the popular green Orion Girls of Star Trek lore. Produced in Zatec, Czech Republic, the heart of bohemia that is renowned for the cultivation of Saaz noble hops and barley malt, the lager is brewed using traditional Czech technology that results in a lager golden in color with full flavor. Its nose is of medium aroma of light malt with hops and it shows a rich head.