FedCon XXI, Day 3 Recap

The third day of FedCon XXI in Düsseldorf, Germany once again filled the convention area early in the morning. This time, a whole new crowd arrived to buy day tickets for Saturday. As the weekend tickets had been sold out for weeks, people decided to buy a ticket for the day that was said to become the highlight of the whole Convention. For most visitors, surely the arrival of William Shatner was the most anticipated part of the weekend. For Saturday, not only his panel was scheduled, but also his photo session and his attendance at the autograph session.

At FedCon, Saturday traditionally is the day reserved for the autograph session, where all of the attending star guests are signing autographs at the same time. This has proven to be a very effective method, so that the fans won't miss out any panels during the session. At 11 a.m. the first visitors were able to meet Shatner in person. He held his photo session and despite the fact that he had arrived only a few hours before and was plagued by jet lag, he welcomed every single person with a radiant smile, shared a few words and of course gave them the chance to have a unique memory of this weekend by having their photos taken with him. A huge number of fans could be seen walking out of the room with a dreamy smile on their faces, as if they were walking on clouds. Meeting James T. Kirk in person surely is an event of a lifetime.

Because of the immense rush on the photo session, a lot of people had to wait for a really long time – but they all agreed that it was worth it and an incredible experience. Also some of the other actors could be seen having their photo taken. In addition to photos, autographs and panels, FedCon also offered the opportunity for a meet and greet with Shatner to a small group of people. They had him to themselves for more than half an hour. He told them about his recent activities, his horses and also the journey to Germany. The lucky fans were also able to ask a few questions, but seemed to be so impressed by the meeting that they were not really able to ask a lot.

In the end, a number of photos of the group were shot which will be sent to the fans later on. Furthermore, a smaller meet and greet with Shatner was held in the late afternoon with only four people – they were the winners of a contest and were not only able to meet the actor, but also his wife Elizabeth, whom he introduced to them as “the most beautiful woman on Earth,” even asking the photographer to have their photo taken after the group photos with the fans were done.

Seeing someone as important to Stark Trek as Shatner on stage certainly is impressive and therefore lured more visitors to FedCon than ever before. In fact, the convention was sold out on weekend tickets and tickets for Saturday, which was surely due to Shatner’s attendance. Because of the big run for the panel, even the really large all couldn't fit in all the people who wanted to see it. In fact, only the weekend tickets were able to fit in. But as there is another, smaller hall, a live transmission was made. The people in that room of course were sad not to see Shatner in front of them in person, but he decided to pay them a surprise visit before entering the stage of the main hall -- a very touching and generous idea for which the fans loved him.

Upon taking the stage, Shatner began talking about his view on conventions – and as it turned out, he shares the opinion of many others: Going to those events is not solely about seeing their favorite actors, but about meeting other, likeminded fans, talking to them and sharing the experience. He told the audience that he wrote a book, provocatively called Get a Life, in which he tried to find out about the appeal of conventions. He also recently turned the book into a documentary of the same title, which is going to be called Fanatics in Canada, an even more provocative title. Without further ado, he then started answering questions, being very charming to the ones who had the courage to step up to the microphone.

As he had predicted, he had the habit of taking questions and turning them around in a way that fit the answer he wanted to give. Despite being at a convention full of people loving Star Trek, a lot of questions concerning his last big role, Denny Crane on Boston Legal, were asked. But of course the questions actually referring to Star Trek were the ones Shatner also loved to answer the most, especially when he explained how important it had been for them to create something that was able to please and appeal to everyone, something that included action, thoughtful scenes, but also romance – especially when it came to Captain Kirk and his numerous love affairs. He also told the excited audience about meeting J.J. Abrams about Star Trek (2009). He would of course have liked to be a part of the movie as well, but didn't seem to fit into the storyline, which he found really sad.

Something he didn't want to do, even after being offered a role, was take part in The Big Bang Theory, as he thought it was not something that might fit him. Despite the fact that the stage was really big, Shatner always remained really close to the edge – being close to the audience, and therefore having better possibilities of talking to them and seeing those asking questions. That closeness and friendliness towards his fans really captivated them, and resulted not only in standing ovations when he entered the stage, but also again when he left it.

In addition to those exiting moments the visitors shared with Shatner, there is one event that is typical for a Saturday at FedCon: The Costume Contest. It is a well-loved tradition which offers fans the possibility to present their costumes, invent their own stories and share their ideas. Afterwards, a jury consisting of experts and one or two of the star guests, decides on the winners in different categories.

As the evening went on, a lot of other panels were held. Richard Dean Anderson captivated his crowd again, as well as Matthew Bennett from Battlestar Galactica. Joe Flanigan and Kavan Smith of Stargate Atlantis shared the stage, a concept which is very popular and increases the fun for not only the actors themselves, but also for the audience.

With Saturday being the most important day at FedCon, it is also the evening that counts. As it is the last one, this party is always the one to remember, especially since Sunday is always held in a way that lets the event fade away in a relaxed sort of way.

In German:

FedCon XXI – Tag 3: Samstag, 19. Mai 2012Auch am dritten Tag der FedCon XXI in Düsseldorf war das Conventiongelände sehr früh voll. Diesmal lag es an einer großen Anzahl von Neuankömmlingen, die noch ihr Ticket für diesen Tag kaufen wollten. Da die Wochenendkarten schon seit Wochen ausverkauft waren und der Samstag erfahrungsgemäß am meisten bereithält, nahmen sie die lange Schlange in Kauf – und natürlich, weil das Panel, die Photosession und die Autogrammstunde mit William Shatner für diesen Tag angekündigt waren.Der Samstag ist auch der Tag auf der FedCon, an dem die große Autogrammstunde stattfindet. Dort sitzen alle Stars und schreiben gleichzeitig ihre Autogramme. Ein Prinzip, das sich bewährt hat, da so keiner ein Panel verpasst, während er sich ein Autogramm holt oder darauf wartet.Bereits um elf Uhr hatten die Ersten die Gelegenheit dazu, William Shatner persönlich, und vor allem sehr nah, zu sehen. Seine Photosession fand statt, zu der er jeden einzelnen Besucher mit einem ztrahlenden Lächeln empfing, kurz ein paar Worte mit ihnen wechselte und schließlich durch die Fotos eine unvergessliche Erinnerung bescherte. Nicht wenige er Fans hatten danach ein verträumtes Lächeln auf dem Gesicht und schienen auf Wolken zu schweben. Das machte mit Sicherheit wett, dass viele von ihnen stundenlang angestanden hatten, um ihr Foto zu bekommen. Auch viele der anwesenden Schauspieler ließen es sich nicht nehmen, ein Foto mit Captain Kirk zu machen. Richard Dean Anderson, selbst sehr berühmt, kam auch kurz für ein Foto vorbei. Neben Fotos, Autogrammen und Panels gab es auf der FedCon auch ein Meet and Greet mit William Shatner, das sich zwei Dutzend Fans im Vorfeld für jeweils 399 Euro geleistet hatten. Diese Glücklichen hatten eine gute halbe Stunde mit ihm alleine, in der er ihnen etwas aus seinem Leben erzählte, natürlich auch von seinen Pferden, aber auch seiner Anreise nach Deutschland. Obwohl die Teilnehmer die Möglichkei hatten Fragen zu stellen, schien sie die nahe Präsens von Shatner so zu überwältigen, dass viele von ihnen gar nicht dazu in der Lage waren. Eine tolle Erinnerung, auch durch die entstandenen Gruppenfotos, war es auf jeden Fall. Auch ein zweites Meet and Greet, das vier Besucher der Con gewinnen konnten, war ein voller Erfolg. William Shatner brachte seine Frau Elizabeth mit und ließ es sich nicht nehmen, auch mit ihr ein Foto zu machen.William Shatner auf der Bühne zu sehen, jemanden der Star Trek geprägt hat wie kein Zweiter, ist wirklich beindruckend und lockte mehr Besucher auf eine FedCon wie jemals zuvor. Die Wochenendkarten und Tickets für Samstag waren sogar ausverkauft. Sogar die große Halle konnte nicht alle Menschen fassen, die Shatner auf der Bühne sehen wollten. Als Lösung gab es eine Simultanübertragung in die danebenliegende, kleinere Halle. Die Zuschauer dort, die Shatner nicht live vor sich sehen konnten, waren natürlich nicht wirklich begeistert. Doch Shatner ließ es sich nicht nehmen, vor dem eigentlich Panel kurz zu ihnen zu schauen und ihnen für ihr zahlreiches Erscheinen zu danken – ein sehr beeindruckender und großzügiger Moment! Auf der großen Bühne angekommen, begann William Shatner damit, den Besuchern seine Ansicht und Meinung zum Thema Conventions mitzuteilen – und wie sich herausstellte teilt er diese Meinung mit vielen: Denn bei diesen Veranstaltungen geht es nicht nur darum, die Schauspieler aus Lieblingsserien zu sehen, sondern vor allem darum andere Fans zu treffen und sich auszutauschen. Zu diesem Thema schrieb Shatner sogar ein Buch mit dem provokanten “Get a life”, das er jetzt in einen Film umgesetzt hat.Im Anschluss daran begann er gleich, die Fragen der Fans zu beantworten. Das tat er auf sehr charmante Weise, vor allem gegenüber denen, die den Mut aufbrachten, an das Mikrofon zu treten und ihre Fragen zu stellen. Und obwohl man sich auf einer Star Trek Convention befand, wurden anfangs vor allem Fragen zu Denny Crane und “Boston Legal” gestellt. Aber es waren vor allem die Fragen zu Star Trek, die William Shatner besonders gerne beantwortete, vor allem als er erklärte, wie sehr ihm und den anderen Beteiligten an TOS daran lag, etwas zu erschaffen, das jeden Menschen begeistern konnte. Eine Mischung aus Action, nachdenklichen Szenen und natürlich Romantik, vor allem wenn es um Kirks diverse Liebeleien ging. Zudem erzählte er dem Publikum auch, dass es durchaus ein Treffen mit J.J. Abrams zu Star Trek 11 gegeben hatte, jedoch keine Möglichkeit bestand, ihn als Kirk ihm Film einzubauen, was er sehr schade fand. Eine Rolle, die er wiederum selbst ausschlug, war in “The Big Bang Theory”. Er fand, das passe einfach nicht zu ihm.Trotz der Größe der Bühne stand oder saß Shatner während seines Panels immer nah am Rand, um möglichst nah bei den Fans und vor allem den Fragestellern zu sein. Diese Nähe zu den Fans, zusammen mit seiner einnehmenden Art, sorgte nicht nur für Standing Ovations, als er die Bühne betrat, sondern auch, als er sie wieder verließ. Nach dem begeisternden Panel von William Shatner folgte bald ein traditioneller Teil des FedCon Samstags: Der Kostümwettbewerb, der es den Fans ermöglicht, ihre aufwändig gestalteten Kostüme zu präsentieren und von einer Jury, bestehend aus Experten und Stargästen, die in verschiedenen Kategorien für die jeweiligen Gewinner abstimmen.Im Laufe des Abends folgte eine Vielzahl weiterer Panels, unter anderem von Richard Dean Anderson und Matthew Bennet aus Battlestar Galactica. Ein weiteres Highlight war das Doppelpanel von Joe Flannigan und Kavan Smith aus Stargate. Diese Panels mit mehreren Stars auf der Bühne sind es, die nicht nur den Schauspielern selbst, sondern auch dem Publikum eine Menge Spaß machen. Da der Samstag das Highlight einer jeden FedCon ist, ist natürlich auch der Abend wichtig. Die letzte Party ist immer die erinnerungswürdigste und da die Sonntage zum Ausklingen eher entspannt konzipiert sind, kann in der Nacht vorher richtig gefeiert werden.