FedCon XXI, Day 1 Recap

For the 21st time, FedCon opened its gates on Thursday, May 17th in Düsseldorf, Germany for not only a convention weekend, but four days full of Star Trek and Science Fiction. As is common for most events, the official Opening Ceremony usually takes place on the first evening of a convention. But that surely doesn't mean that there weren't any interesting and worthwhile lectures, Q&A sessions or workshops beforehand.

The first highlight was the press conference at 11 a.m. Despite the fact that some of the actors were absent due to their late arrival, the representatives of the press could ask their questions to and get interesting answers from Richard Dean Anderson (MacGyver, Stargate), Casper van Dien (Starship Troopers), as well as the Star Trek actors J.G. Hertzler, Robert O'Reilly and FedCon's very own Master of Ceremonies, Garrett Wang. The latter stated again how much he not only enjoys his work, which he compared to a live theater performance, but also coming to Germany and meeting all the fans!

As the arrest of Paul Watson, head of the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd, and a good friend of Richard Dean Anderson, clearly overshadowed the event, Star Trek actor J.G. Hertzler did not hesitate to bring up the topic. He pointed out the similarities to Star Trek IVand that without people like Paul Watson, the extinction of the whales surely isn't Science Fiction, but is likely to happen very soon!

As this year celebrates 25 years of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Richard Arnold, Star Trek expert and close confidant of Gene Roddenberry, gave a behind-the-scenes panel summing up the origin story and development of the second Star Trek series. At his lecture, which he held in the early afternoon, he pointed out how initially, Gene Roddenberry was not included in the planning of TNG. At that point, Roddenberry was almost 65 years old and was ready to retire. But the new series offered him a challenge he couldn't resist! As it turned out, doing Star Trek: The Next Generation was a great idea – a fact which is also shown due to the numerous guest appearances by famous actors, especially, of course, Whoopi Goldberg, who wanted to be in the series because she loved Nichelle Nichols as Uhura in Star Trek. But also Gene's wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, was so amazed that she didn't give up until her husband let her play a part. He often referred to her role of Lwaxana Troi as “the mother-in-law from hell,” which he thought was rather fitting. Being such a big expert on Star Trek and especially TNG, Arnold offered numerous other interesting insights, as well as different photos from the actors, but also from the people working behind the scenes.

Because of Joel Gretsch's cancellation, there had been a few alterations in the program afterwards, but at 6.30 p.m. sharp the very anticipated Opening Ceremony was held before an audience that filled up the main hall until the last seat. They were welcomed by Garrett Wang. Trailers were shown and of course the huge number of star guests was introduced. In fact, there were so many, they almost didn't fit onto the stage in their entirety. In addition to actors from different Science Fiction genres, authors, lecturers and experts will be there for the weekend, entertaining the audience and sharing their knowledge.

As the different actors were introduced to the audience, having a short talk with the Master of Ceremonies, it can surely be said that the so called “Confeeling” came up. Everyone in the audience, but also on stage, seemed to agree that this shared experience was something unique. The actors from Star Trek, including Walter Koenig, who had just arrived, captivated the audience, as did all of the other actors, as they made their entrance. At conventions, especially those with mixed fandoms, it can often be witnessed that people from the audience experience new series and movies because of the actors they see live and on stage. Surely, at this FedCon, this will also be the case.

After the end of a great Opening Ceremony, which was a successful introduction to what is going to be an eventful and fully packed weekend, Gates McFadden took the stage to hold her first panel. As she is, in addition to Jonathan Frakes, one of the actors who were invited to celebrate TNG’s 25th anniversary, it is a particular pleasure to have her. As FedCon XXI is her third FedCon, it seems that she enjoyed her earlier stays very much.

At FedCon it is a tradition to end each day with a big party – and the first day is no exception. In fact, those parties are so legendary that some of the actors always want to join in, having a great time with their fans and meeting new people. Despite the late night, the second day of FedCon will be filled with even more excitement, so stay tuned.

Check back tomorrow to read our recap of the events at Day 2 of FedCon XXI.

---------------

In German:

FedCon XXI – Tag Eins: Donnerstag, 17. Mai 2012

Am Donnerstag, den 17. Mai 2012 öffnete die FedCon in Düsseldorf zum 21. Mal ihre Tore – nicht nur für ein Con-Wochenende, sondern für vier Tage voller Star Trek und Science Fiction.Wie es bei den meisten Veranstaltungen üblich ist, findet die Eröffnungsfeier, die so genannte Opening Ceremony, am Abend des ersten Tages statt. Das heißt aber nicht, dass nicht vorher schon spannende Vorträge, Panels oder Workshops stattgefunden haben. Das erste Highlight war mit Sicherheit die Pressekonferenz um 11.00 Uhr. Obwohl einige der Schauspieler nicht anwesend waren, da sie erst im Laufe des Tages anreisten, konnten die Vertreter der Presse ihre Fragen unter anderem an Richard Dean Anderson (MacGyver, Stargate), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) und die Star Trek Schauspieler J.G. Hertzler, Robert O'Reilly sowie den Master of Ceremonies der FedCon, Garrett Wang, stellen. Letzterer betonte, wie sehr er sich freue, zurück zu sein und dass seine Arbeit ihm eine Menge Spaß mache – für ihn sei das wie ein Theaterauftritt und die Interaktion mit dem Publikum das Wichtigste. Die Verhaftung von Paul Watson, Gründer der Umweltorganisation Sea Shepherd, der ein enger Freund von Richard Dean Anderson ist und auch auf die FedCon kommen wollte, wurde natürlich auch erwähnt – hier setzte sich J.G. Hertzler besonders ein und verwies auf Star Trek IV: Sollte sich nicht bald etwas ändern und es nicht mehr Menschen wie Paul Watson geben, sind die Wale mit Sicherheit bald ausgestorben. Somit zeigte sich, dass Star Trek nicht bloße Science Ficition ist.

Da in diesem Jahr das 25. Jubiläum von Star Trek: The Next Generation gefeiert wird, gab Richard Arnold, Star Trek Experte und Vertrauter von Gene Roddenberry, am Nachmittag einen interessanten Einblick hinter die Kulissen und die Entstehungsgeschichte der Serie. Gene Roddenberry sollte anfangs gar nicht an der neuen Serie beteiligt werden. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt war er bereits fast 65 und wollte in den Ruhestand gehen. Doch er sah es als Herausforderung an, was sich definitiv gelohnt hat. Unter anderem die Auftritte vieler bekannter Schauspieler in der Serie zeugen von ihrer Beliebtheit. Whoopi Goldberg wollte beispielsweise unbedingt mitspielen, da sie von der Rolle der Uhura, gespielt von Nichelle Nichols, in Star Trek: The Original Series, so begeistert war. Auch Roddenberrys Frau, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, wollte unbedingt mitspielen und gab so lange nicht auf, bis ihr Mann ihr eine Rolle gab. Später betonte er oft, dass Lwaxana Troi, die „Schwiegermutter aus der Hölle“ perfekt zu ihr passte. Richard Arnold gab spannende und interessante Einblicke in die Entstehungsgeschichte von Star Trek: The Next Generation und zeigte auch Fotos der Schauspieler hinter den Kulissen, aber auch der Produzenten und anderer an der Produktion beteiligten Mitarbeiter.

Da Joel Gretsch leider kurzfristig absagen musste, kam es am Nachmittag zu einigen Änderungen im Programm, aber um 18.30 fand pünktlich die sehnlichst erwartete Opening Ceremony statt. Der Saal war bis auf den letzten Platz gefüllt mit einer gut gelaunten Menge, die sich von Garrett Wang durch die Eröffnung führen ließ. Neben Sicherheitsvorkehrungen und Erläuterungen gab es einige Trailer zu sehen, bevor zuerst die anwesenden Vortragenden, Autoren und Experten vorgestellt wurden, die im Laufe des Wochenendes ihr Wissen mit dem Publikum teilen werden. Die Zahl der Schauspieler und Vortragenden sprengte beinahe den Rahmen der Bühne und dennoch nahm sich Garrett Wang die Zeit, jeden einzelnen vorzustellen und kurz mit ihm zu plaudern. Spätestens ab diesem Zeitpunkt tritt bei allen, ob Publikum oder Stargäste, das so genannte „Confeeling“ auf. Neben den verschiedenen Star Trek Schauspielern, auch Walter Koenig war inzwischen angekommen, begeisterten auch dieder anderen Fandoms das Publikum. Oft entdeckt man auf Conventions ja völlig neue Serien und Filme für sich, weil die Schauspieler einen aufder Bühne so begeistert haben. Bei der FedCon XXI wird das sicher wieder der Fall sein. Nach einer großartigen Opening Ceremony, die den Grundstein für ein aufregendes und vollgepacktes Wochenende bildete, folgte sogleich das erste Panel von Gates McFadden, die zusammen mit Jonathan Frakes eingeladen wurde, um das 25 Jahre Star Trek: The Next Generation zu feiern. Sie war bereits auf zwei FedCons zu Gast und kam gerne wieder. Das Publikum dankte es ihr mit tosendem Applaus. Die Parties auf der FedCon haben mittlerweile Tradition – auch am ersten Abend. Sie sind sogar so legendär, dass viele Schauspieler ebenfalls feiern wollen. Sie freuen sich, ihre Fans näher kennenzulernen und eine tolle Zeit zu haben. Und trotz einer langen .Nacht wird es am zweiten Tag noch aufregender werden.