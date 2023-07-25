FedCon in Bonn Features Shatner, Urban, Sirtis & More

FedCon is set to be held in Bonn, Germany, from Friday to Monday, May 13-16 at the Das Maritim Hotel Donn, with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

's Chase Masterson serving as emcee. Star Trek guest scheduled to attend are William Shatner, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Karl Urban, Terry Farrell, Robert Beltran, Marina Sirtis, Ethan Phillips, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, Robin Curtis, Tucker Smallwood, Manu Intiraymi and Hallie Todd. Fans can expect a weekend of stage talks, lectures, workshops, autograph signings and photo ops, among other activities. "Celebrities and fans alike express the desire to go to FedCon, known worldwide for its passionate fans, incredibly fun atmosphere, and (FedCon producer) Dirk Bartholomä's amazing quality of production," Masterson told StarTrek.com. "I'm truly honored to be the emcee for this event, which celebrates FedCon's 25th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Star Trek, and to be joining fans from all over the planet as we celebrate the true universality of this show, which crosses all cultural, racial

and linguistic boundaries.""For 25 years, FedCon has been the premier destination for European Star Trek fans,” FedCon producer Dirk Bartholmä told us. “We are proud to be working with CBS licensing to bring a wide array of merchandise and entertainment in honor of Star Trek 50.”And, added the man himself, William Shatner, "It's wonderful to be back at FedCon for the 50th anniversary of Star Trek."Visit www.fedcon.de/en/ for additional details.