Feature-length TNG "Redemption" Saga Coming to Blu-ray

There will be redemption or, rather, “Redemption” – and it will be yours to experience on July 30. That’s the day that CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution will unveil Star Trek: The Next Generation – Redemption, a single-disc Blu-ray comprised of a seamlessly edited feature-length version of “Redemption, Part 1,” the season-four finale, and “Redemption, Part II,” the fifth-season premiere. The disc also includes audio commentaries from writer-producer Ronald D. Moore and visual effects artists Mike and Denise Okuda, as well as an exclusive documentary called “Survive and Succeed: An Empire at War.” In it, all-new interviews with Moore, Michael Dorn, Robert O’Reilly and Gwynyth Walsh shed light on the Klingons and their evolution/mythology as explored on TNG.