Feature Episode Event

Star Trek Online is currently running a special limited time event. The Feature Episode Series is offering their special, unique rewards for completion. Additionally, players can still earn 15 Lobi Crystals (once per day, per account) by playing these episodes until this special event ends. Captains can play now to save up and buy something special from the Lobi Crystal Consortium.
Spectres (The Devidians)
- Special Reward: Ophidian Cane*
- Minimum level required to accept missions: 11 (Fed) 30 (KDF) 35 (Rom)
- How to Play: For Federation characters, use the Klingon War tab, and for Klingon and Romulan characters, use the Spectres tab
- Episodes in this series: Skirmish, Spin the Wheel, What Lies Beneath, Everything Old is New, and Night of the Comet
Cloaked Intentions (The Romulan Star Empire)
- Special Reward: Reman Bridge Officer*
- Minimum level required to accept missions: 30 (Fed) 25 (KDF) 25 (Rom)
- How to Play: For Federation and Klingon characters, use the Romulan Mystery tab, and for Romulan characters, use the Freedom tab
- Episodes in this series: The Vault, Mine Enemy, Frozen, Coliseum, Cutting the Cord, and Darkness Before the Dawn
The 2800 (The Dominion)
- Special Reward: Shard of Possibilities*
- Minimum level required to accept missions: 42 (Fed) 42 (KDF) 42 (Rom)
- How to Play: For Federation and Romulan characters, use the Cardassian Struggle tab and for Klingon characters, use the Dominion Domination tab.
- Episodes in this series: Second Wave, Of Bajor, Operation Gamma, Facility 4028, and Boldly They Rode
Cold War (The Breen)
- Special Reward: Breen Bridge Officer*
- Minimum level required to accept missions: 47 (Fed) 47 (KDF) 47 (Rom)
- How to Play: For Federation, Klingon and Romulan characters, use the Breen Invasion tab.
- Episodes in this series: Cold Call, Out in the Cold, Cold Comfort, Cold Case and Cold Storage
*The limited-time rewards are unique and each character may only have one of each of them.
This is a great opportunity for Captains to earn the limited-time, unique rewards that did not have a chance to get them yet. For players whose characters already have all the rewards, they will still want to re-play each of the series -- players who complete one Feature Episode** per day will earn 15 Lobi Crystals (limit once per day, per account). The Free Lobi will appear in the inventory upon completion/turning-in of the mission. They will not appear in your pop up rewards window with the rest of the normal prizes/items you receive from completion.
**Please note the episodes Darkness Before the Dawn, Temporal Ambassador nor Sphere of Influence are included as a part of this Feature Episode Replay Event.
**Please note the episodes Darkness Before the Dawn, Temporal Ambassador nor Sphere of Influence are included as a part of this Feature Episode Replay Event.