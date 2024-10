What's your favorite liner from Star Trek: The Original Series? The reply options included To Boldly Go, He's Dead, Jim, Live Long and Prosper, I'm a Doctor, Not a..., Illogical and Fascinating. More than 5,000 fans voted and here are the results:

I'm a Doctor, Not a... (38%)

Live Long and Prosper (22%)

Fascinating (13%)

He's Dead, Jim (12% 557 votes)

To Boldly Go... (12% 569 votes)

Illogical (3%)

