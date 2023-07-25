Favorite Starfleet Uniform Is...

Which is your favorite Starfleet uniform? More than 5,000 fans took the time to answer that question, posed for the latest StarTrek.com weekly poll. The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine/Voyager, Enterprise, The Motion Picture and The Wrath of Khan. And here are the results:

Deep Space Nine/Voyager (34%)

The Next Generation (23%)

The Wrath of Khan (21%)

The Original Series (12%)

Enterprise (7%)

The Motion Picture (2%)

And, where did YOUR choice "fit" amongst the results?