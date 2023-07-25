My Dad Introduced Me to Star Trek

TNG was my first love, but when Captain Kathryn Janeway rode into town on Star Trek: Voyager, she eclipsed all else. As enamored as I was with the crew of the Enterprise-D, they didn’t hold candle to her; she utterly hypnotized me. I didn’t realize this at the time, but Janeway was representation before I knew what that was or that I needed it. We were both single-minded Irish brunette’s and I found her confidence, intelligence and ability wholly aspirational. As if that weren’t enough, Janeway had also lost tragically lost a father she adored and whose approval and attention she’d craved her whole life. A significant portion of Jeri Taylor’s novel Mosaic confronts Janeway’s intense depression and subsequent isolation in the months after Edward Janeway’s death. The chapters detailing the time she spent shutting out the world in her childhood home, sleeping her days away, ultimately served as a model for how I’d started to use Star Trek to shut out anything I didn’t want to deal with. This included, though wasn’t limited to, my entire adolescence and lingering unresolved feelings surrounding my father’s death.

I didn’t have a particularly easy time of it in high school. To start, I switched to a private, all-girls institution after spending the bulk of my education in co-ed public spaces. I started freshman year without the tightly-knit group of friends that had been my support system since first grade, and without the necessary skills to make a new one. Add to that a rich fantasy life that remained preferable to reality, and I spent most of that year careening between loneliness, casual friendships, and Star Trek — my love for which had started to become all-consuming.

I begged and pleaded to change schools early on, and in the harrowing struggle that followed, my mom refused to budge, but she did start me in therapy. It wasn’t long before I was diagnosed with mild depression, and I started to realize how complete my rejection of the world outside my imagination had become. As I attempted to navigate high school, I couldn’t escape the feeling that perhaps I was doing the same thing as Janeway. After the initial onslaught of grief after his death, I had pretty much gone back to life as usual, but had indulged in escapism instead of dealing with the lingering repercussions of a life without my father. In previous years I had an active social life to balance my fantasy life, but starting high school left me with Voyager, fanfic and a persistent sadness that demanded attention at a dull roar.

This realization, and the therapy that helped me come to it, didn’t change things overnight, but it was a first step in the right direction. By the end of my senior year, I’d managed to make better friends, cultivate new interests and come out of my shell a little bit. I also reengaged with parts of my life I’d abandoned when my dad died – I started going to his church here and there, reconnected with certain family members and spoke more openly about the ongoing process of dealing with his death. Don’t get it twisted, I was still fully absorbed with Star Trek, but after Voyager’s series finale and before I left for college, I made the conscious decision to put the franchise – and that level of fandom in general – aside. I knew if I didn’t make myself focus on building a new life, I simply wouldn’t, so I distanced myself from my beloved space family for a few years in favor of finding something more palatable within the real world. That did mean I skipped out on Enterprise in its entirety (sorry guys – truly nothing personal), but it also meant Star Trek was able to remain something that nourished me instead of mutating into something harmful. Embracing life was something my father was known for, after all, and as much as he liked Star Trek, he wouldn’t have approved of me hiding within it for as long as I had.

But, as with everything, my fandom and my grief continue to evolve together resulting in new challenges as time passed. Here’s where I admit that despite being what I would consider a pretty well-adjusted, optimistic person in spite of everything, there are still days when I feel intense resentment about having to live without my dad. I resent him for getting on a motorcycle when he had no business being on one. I resent whatever higher power there may be for capriciously taking him away from a family who desperately needed him. I resent having to clear the hurdles set down by experiencing that kind of trauma at such a young age (yes, blah blah blah, makes me stronger, but sometimes I get tired of jumping). But then I started watching Star Trek: Discovery.