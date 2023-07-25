Farrell, Dorn Set For Star Trek: Mission New York

Star Trek: Mission New York has just announced that Terry Farrell and Michael Dorn -- best known for their respective portrayals of Dax and Worf -- will join a guest list that already includes William Shatner. Set to be held September 2-4, 2016, Star Trek: Mission New York is a three-day 50th anniversary event presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop. Fans can expect a galaxy of activities, including interactive exhibits, celebrity guests, panels, screenings, exclusive merchandise and more. Adult and kids tickets are available now at pre-show prices, and they'll be sold by day and as part of a three-day specially priced package.

Further information about Star Trek: Mission New York – including additional guest announcements, hotel information and exhibitors – will be revealed in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for ongoing coverage, and also be sure to visit www.StarTrekMissions.com and the Star Trek: Mission New York social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).