"Farpoint" Pilot Script Finalized 30 Years Ago Today

StarTrek.com chatted with Fontana back in 2013, and she shared an anecdote about getting involved with TNG and addressed the "Farpoint" pilot script's evolution. "I was interested when Roddenberry called me to say Paramount was interested in doing a new Star Trek series as an hour show," she recallsed "That was in late 1986. Gene asked me immediately to read all the materials that had been generated on it so far - by David Gerrold, Robert Justman and by him. I was intrigued and drawn into the process by Gene asking me to create a story that would be the pilot for the new series.