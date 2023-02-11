'Far Beyond the Stars' Was Star Trek at its Boldest

In one scene, he is stopped and harassed by white police officers. They take his property and threaten him with physical harm despite him having done nothing but drop a drawing on the sidewalk. This is a promise they would later make good on as they beat Benny severely after shooting and killing Benny’s young African American friend.

In an episode that aired over 20 years ago, the situations here portrayed in Benny’s life ring out with a distressing contemporaneity. The scene echoes the daily experience of so many African American individuals walking in urban centers today that simply do not correlates for those, like me, who are white and walking those same streets undisturbed and without fear of confrontation or violence from authorities. The difference occurs not because I am better behaved, but because my skin pigmentation is not held under suspicion or contempt.

Benny wants change and the liberation of his community. Even with colleagues and fellow writers who are supportive and accepting, the chief editor tells Benny that his stories of an African American captain will not be accepted. The editor notes that he may not like the way things are, but that this is the way things currently are. In essence, Benny is told to wait until things get better.