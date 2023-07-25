Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 26, 2017

    FanSets Unveils NYCC-Exclusive Discovery Pin

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    FanSets, which just added to their line of Star Trek pins with the FanSets Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set, has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition Discovery-themed New York Comic Con pin. It's a Discovery delta featuring an image of the U.S.S. Discovery as she prepares to go into warp. The pin will be available -- in a limited edition of just 750 -- both at the FanSets booth (#2266) and at the NYCC Store. It will cost $15.00.

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

