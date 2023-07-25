FanSets Unveils NYCC-Exclusive Discovery Pin

FanSets, which just added to their line of Star Trek pins with the FanSets Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set, has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition Discovery-themed New York Comic Con pin. It's a Discovery delta featuring an image of the U.S.S. Discovery as she prepares to go into warp. The pin will be available -- in a limited edition of just 750 -- both at the FanSets booth (#2266) and at the NYCC Store. It will cost $15.00.