FanSets Introduces Trek 50th Captains Pin Set

FanSets has just introduced a limited-edition 50th Anniversary Star Trek Captains Pin Set, which consists of pins depicting Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer, as well as a special 50th anniversary pin. Fans who pre-pay now for the entire set will, in September, receive Kirk and Picard pins, as well as the center pin. The Sisko, Janeway and Archer pins will be released at a rate of one per month between now and December, 2016.

For the collectors out there, they'll receive each pin as it is released and they'll receive the same number for each pin in the set. Enhancing their collectability, the pins will not be sold individually, but rather only as a set. So, if you purchase the set today and receive #73 of the center, Kirk and Picard pins, you will receive #73 of each subsequent captain's pin. FanSets will also date and time stamp all orders, and the pin set numbers will be assigned based on order of purchase. There is no requesting of a particular number. Once 1,701 pins of each design are manufactured, the molds will be destroyed, ensuring you have a true collectible set never to be produced again.

Each set of six pins (center, Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer) will sell for $120, plus $15 shipping, which will cover shipping for all five packages.

As previously reported, FanSets will offer limited-edition Star Trek pins and pin sets, with unique art and technology, designed to appeal to casual and serious Trek collectors alike. The pins will feature Star Trek characters, ships, actor autographs, sound effects and music, as well as cutting-edge, patent-pending Augmented Reality (AR) technology. FanSets will produce pins inspired by The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, The Animated Series and feature films 1-10, as well as pins celebrating Star Trek's 50th anniversary and the special events planned during this celebration year. The collectible pins will be priced starting at $8.95 and FanSets will have 50 pins in their first assortment.

One of the partners of FanSets is Dan Madsen. A longtime StarTrek.com guest blogger, Madsen is the former founder, president and publisher of both the Official Star Trek Fan Club and Official Star Trek Communicator magazine.

The pins will be available for purchase on the FanSets website at www.fansets.com.