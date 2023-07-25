FanSets' Discovery Pin #7: Andorian

Pin #7 in FanSets' Star Trek: DiscoveryEpisode Pin set collection is... an Andorian, quite appropriate since Harry Mudd slipped aboard the U.S.S. Discovery in an Andorian suit during the events of "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad."

The Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set, as previously reported, will include a total of 16 pins, specifically 15 episodic pins and an exclusive “Season 1 Pass Holder” pin. Every pin will note the season, episode number and episode title. After a new episode airs, EpisodePins.com will be updated with an image of that episode-specific pin. The pins will measure approximately 2 -2 ¼” square in size and feature a key person, ship, alien or item from each episode. As a special bonus, the first episode pin is an oversized 3” x 3” pin that celebrates the launch of latest chapter in the Star Trek saga.

Check out the pins that have been released so far:

The pins will be shipped in a series of two sets. The first (featuring eight episode pins and the "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin) will hit the mail four to six weeks after the 8th episode airs, and the second set (seven pins) will ship four to six weeks following Discovery's 15th episode. Due to fan demand, FanSets will make a very limited number of individual episode pins from the first half of the season available for single purchase starting Dec. 1st, they will also be extending the season pass to Nov. 17th. Limited, single episode pins sales will be available to purchade 4-6 weeks after episode 9 airs, each will be priced at $19.95.

Sets shipping domestically to the United States are priced at $200 U.S., plus $25 shipping/handling, which includes shipping for both the first and second sets. Sets shipping internationally (anywhere in the world outside the United States) are $200 U.S., plus $50 shipping/handling, and that also includes shipping for both the first and second sets.

