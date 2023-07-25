FanSets' Discovery Pin #5: Harry Mudd

Pin #5 in FanSets' Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set collection is Harry Mudd. It’s definitely the right pin to represent “Choose Your Pain,” as the sly, wry and duplicitous Mudd -- with an assist from his bugged bug -- helped drive the drama and intrigue in the latest installment.

The Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set, as previously reported, will include a total of 16 pins, specifically 15 episodic pins and an exclusive “Season 1 Pass Holder” pin. Every pin will note the season, episode number and episode title. After a new episode airs, EpisodePins.com will be updated with an image of that episode-specific pin. The pins will measure approximately 2 -2 ¼” square in size and feature a key person, ship, alien or item from each episode. As a special bonus, the first episode pin is an oversized 3” x 3” pin that celebrates the launch of latest chapter in the Star Trek saga.

Below are the pins that have been released so far:

Pins will be shipped in a series of two sets. The first (featuring eight episode pins and the "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin) will hit the mail four to six weeks after the 8th episode airs, and the second set (seven pins) will ship four to six weeks following Discovery's 15th episode. Fans must order before October 29th in order to receive the exclusive "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin; orders placed after midnight MST, October 29th, will include the 15 episode pins, but not the "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin.

Sets shipping domestically to the United States are priced at $200 U.S., plus $25 shipping/handling, which includes shipping for both the first and second sets. Sets shipping internationally (anywhere in the world outside the United States) are $200 U.S., plus $50 shipping/handling, and that also includes shipping for both the first and second sets.

Go to EpisodePins.com to order your Limited Edition Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set.

Star Trek: Discovery streams Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series streams on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.