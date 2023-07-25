Fans, Trek Stars Check Out Victory Is Life

Apart from interested Star Trek fans and STO players, we frequently had some special visitors at our booth. Aron Eisenberg and Chase Masterson didn’t want to miss the chance to say hi to the team. But also Alexander Siddig and Max Grodénchik came by and took a look at STO and chitchatted with the team. Robert Duncan McNeill showed up, too, and had we known that Fynn would finish the shuttle race in 61 seconds, we would’ve put Tom Paris in that shuttle to take on the challenge. Mary Chieffo, Robert O’Reilly, Jeffrey Combs and Vaughn Armstrong said hello as well. So many amazing people and memories were made that weekend, but the true highlight might have been when Ira Steven Behr and David Zappone showed up at the booth to take a close look at what DS9 will become with Victory is Life.

Apart from all the craziness that comes with a convention like Destination Star Trek Germany, one of the biggest highlights for us is always meeting the fans of the game. On Saturday evening, we sat down at Strobels Beer Garden, right between the convention center and the football (soccer) stadium of Borussia Dortmund. We met with STO players for some Trek talk, a beer or two and great conversations. We hope that all of you that attended had a great time like we did and that all those t-shirts and caps fit.

Thanks for joining us at Destination Star Trek, Captains, and we’ll see you in game. Victory is Life.

