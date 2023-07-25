Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 14, 2016

    Fans Say Trek Show with the Best Musical Theme Was...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which series had the best musical theme? That was the question posed by StarTrek.com for our latest weekly poll. The reply options were, of course, The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. More than 5,000 fans voted and, in a rare outcome, all five series finished with at least 10%. Here are the results:

    The Next Generation (33%)

    Voyager (20%)

    The Original Series (19%)

    Deep Space Nine (16%)

    Enterprise (12%)

    How did your choice fare?

