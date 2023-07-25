Fans Say Most Humorous Trek Series Is...

StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked the following question: Which Star Trek series had the most humorous moments? Fans could pick from The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. More than 5,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

The Next Generation (35%)

The Original Series (32%)

Deep Space Nine (17%)

Voyager (11%)

Enterprise (3%)

The Animated Series (1%)

