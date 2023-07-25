Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 4, 2016

    Fans Say Most Humorous Trek Series Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked the following question: Which Star Trek series had the most humorous moments? Fans could pick from The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. More than 5,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    The Next Generation (35%)

    The Original Series (32%)

    Deep Space Nine (17%)

    Voyager (11%)

    Enterprise (3%)

    The Animated Series (1%)

    And how did YOUR show of choice fare?

