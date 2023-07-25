Fan's Love of Trek Leads to Command Green Replica Shirt

Did you know that if you're reading this story there's a 92.47% chance that you are a Star Trek fan? My name is John Cooley, I'm a Trekkie, and I work for ANOVOS. We make stage-accurate replicas of props and costumes from Star Trek. Over the last couple of months, I've been swapping messages with friends who work for companies like mine -- that live in and around Star Trek. How and when did we become fans? Friends like Ben at Eaglemoss (The Official Starships Collection) or Chris of The Wand Company (The Bluetooth Communicator), and the people in CBS and Paramount like Holly and Dave. You know what we have in common? We all LOVE Star Trek. Every last one of us was a Trekkie first, and someone who works near our favorite thing second. I wonder sometimes if the average fan realizes that almost everyone who works for these companies and so many others -- from someone building a set for the new series, to someone working in the archives -- does it for that same reason, because we love Star Trek so much.

Case in point? Yours truly.