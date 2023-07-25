Fans Go Ga-Ga For La-La Records TOS Soundtrack Event

Star Trek fans and La-La Land Records were completely in tune yesterday at the beautiful, restored Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood as fans from across the galaxy gathered to celebrate La-La Land Records’ 10th anniversary and the release of Star Trek: The Original Series Soundtrack Collection, a 15-disc TOS box set that features every last note of TOS music. The set boasts 17 hours of music and is on sale… today. StarTrek.com was on hand for the big event last night, which included screenings of the HD versions of “Amok Time” and “Mirror, Mirror,” free tickets, popcorn and drinks and Tribbles (you read that right), and a post-show discussion with Gerald Fried, the only living TOS composer, and David Gerrold, who penned “The Trouble with Tribbles.”