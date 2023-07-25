Fan Files: Meet Dr. Francis Smith

My love of Star Trek began in 1985 (at age 10) when I saw reruns of The Original Series. I was hooked immediately. Spock became (and has remained) my favorite character due to his unique appearance and personality (which resonated with my own near-Vulcan personality). I fell in love with the stories, which involved meeting new people while exploring the galaxy. There were so many interesting faces! In the fall of 1987, I saw a strange new Star Trek with a new Enterprise; it was Star Trek: The Next Generation. Over the years, I saw each new iteration of the TV series come out and followed it religiously. Eventually, I saw all the Star Trek movies, but have tended to favor the TV series over the films. Thanks to Netflix, I keep re-watching all the series.

Back in 2005 and 2007, I attended my first Star Trek conventions. I was living in London then and met Leonard Nimoy (regrettably I never got his autograph), Patrick Stewart and many others. When the official Star Trek cruise (Star Trek: The Cruise) was first announced in August 2015 (for a January 2017 inaugural sailing, with William Shatner hosting), I immediately booked… and rightly so, because it sold out in short order. At that time, I also met some fellow Trekkies in the Denver area, where I live. Having enjoyed the first Star Trek: The Cruise in 2017, I went on the 2018 cruise and have booked the upcoming 2019 sailing (and plan to keep up the tradition as long as it lasts).