Fan Favorites: Trek Lessons

We're kicking off a new feature here at StarTrek.com and we're calling it Fan Sourced. Every once in a while we'll ask a question on our Facebook page and then share the feedback with StarTrek.com readers. A couple of weeks ago we asked What's the best lesson that Star Trekhas taught you? Lots of fans replied, and many of them shared the link with friends, prompting even more replies. Here are some of the comments...