Fan Favorites: The Best of Kirk

Two come to mind. First, his expression is priceless when the tribbles fall onto his head, and second, when he walks out of the exam room after Spock thinks he has killed him— Diane Welch

The look on his face after Uhura informs them that Starfleet has ordered them to return to Earth to be decommissioned, at the end of The Undiscovered Country. As tired as he was, as they ALL were...at some deep, base level of his mind: he still didn't want to go— Jeremy Marr

"Gentlemen, I suggest you beam me aboard..." while staring down the throat of the planet killer with a few seconds left before the Constellation, torn and tattered, goes down its throat and explodes from the rig Scotty set, lol.— Vince Argenio

For me it would have to be when he and the crew stole the Enterprise in Star Trek III— Scott Poole

Let's get the hell out of here— Kevin Himpleman

When he refused to countenance Lt. Cmdr. Mitchell's delusions of godhood. "Above all else, a god needs compassion!" Exceptional speech, and always reminds me why I enjoy the character— John Smith

I.... have had..... enough..... of YOU!!!!— Chad Onken

Khan... I'm laughing at your superior intellect— Jennifer Ann

When he reads the "e Plebnista." Yeah, it's a terrible episode, but it's a great speech— Keleigh Hardie

In "Mirror Mirror" when he tells Spock...."In every revolution...there's one man with a vision." One of my favorite Kirk lines ever.— Mark Jensen

Kirk has to fight Spock and throws the battle to keep his friend from being killed over a woman, promised to him from birth— Shirley Gaillard