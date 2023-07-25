Published Mar 22, 2015
Fan Favorites: The Best of Kirk
William Shatner turns 84 years old today and to celebrate we at StarTrek.com last week posted the following question on our Facebook page: What are your favorite Kirk moments? Nearly a thousand fans commented, many posting amusing photos with funny captions, others posting photos of serious Kirk moments and still others writing in their comments that detailed scenes or specific lines. Please join us in wishing Shatner a happy birthday— and check out some of the comments:
I feel... young — Jim Sheehan
Quietly saying "Here it comes..." to Khan as Spock sends the override code to Khan's ship. That's the essence of Captain Kirk to me. Inventive, determined, devious— Richard Millich
Damn it, Bones, you're a doctor. You know that pain and guilt can't be taken away with a wave of a magic wand. They're the things we carry with us, the things that make us who we are. If we lose them, we lose ourselves. I don't want my pain taken away! I need my pain!— Michael John Bobenic
I was saving the galaxy when your grandfather was in diapers— Amy E. Cheng
When he stopped Bones from saving Edith Keeler even though he didn't want to— Marla McLaughlin
Two come to mind. First, his expression is priceless when the tribbles fall onto his head, and second, when he walks out of the exam room after Spock thinks he has killed him— Diane Welch
The look on his face after Uhura informs them that Starfleet has ordered them to return to Earth to be decommissioned, at the end of The Undiscovered Country. As tired as he was, as they ALL were...at some deep, base level of his mind: he still didn't want to go— Jeremy Marr
"Gentlemen, I suggest you beam me aboard..." while staring down the throat of the planet killer with a few seconds left before the Constellation, torn and tattered, goes down its throat and explodes from the rig Scotty set, lol.— Vince Argenio
For me it would have to be when he and the crew stole the Enterprise in Star Trek III— Scott Poole
Let's get the hell out of here— Kevin Himpleman
When he refused to countenance Lt. Cmdr. Mitchell's delusions of godhood. "Above all else, a god needs compassion!" Exceptional speech, and always reminds me why I enjoy the character— John Smith
I.... have had..... enough..... of YOU!!!!— Chad Onken
Khan... I'm laughing at your superior intellect— Jennifer Ann
When he reads the "e Plebnista." Yeah, it's a terrible episode, but it's a great speech— Keleigh Hardie
In "Mirror Mirror" when he tells Spock...."In every revolution...there's one man with a vision." One of my favorite Kirk lines ever.— Mark Jensen
Kirk has to fight Spock and throws the battle to keep his friend from being killed over a woman, promised to him from birth— Shirley Gaillard
Who doesn't like Jim buried by tribbles?— Randy Allen Kaplan
Spock's funeral. Especially now that Mr. Nimoy is gone— Pru O'Dea
I'm laughing at your superior intellect— Tom White
I think he did a little too much LDS— Max Rossitto
The time he spent with Miramani & the Indian tribe! It was a beautiful episode and he was TRULY HAPPY IN LOVE! It was all over his face! I cried when she died as a child watching it! She was GORGEOUS!— Kenneth Hilliard
That moment changed my life, really it did. I was a very young teen, very lost. It gave me direction and purpose (referring to the Kirk-Spock interaction during Spock's death scene)— Eric Alfaro
When he kisses Uhura— Richard Maloney
Deciding not to kill the Gorn: "I won't kill you!"— Peter Shaw
and our personal favorite: