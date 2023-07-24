Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Jan 3, 2023

    Top 10 Fan-Favorite Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Quotes

    In celebration of the beloved series, YOU shared your favorite moments with us!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Illustrated banner of Deep Space 9 (formerly Terok Nor) space station

    StarTrek.com / Rob DeHart

    On this day, 30 years ago, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine broadcasted across TV screens, luring fans in with its dark, grittier adventures aboard the Deep Space 9 space station (formerly known as Terok Nor).

    Through its serialized stories, fans encountered main characters who were non-Federation officers, the inner politics of the Federation, complex interpersonal relationships, the true effects of war, and the largely unexplored Gamma Quadrant.

    In recognition of Deep Space Nine's 30th anniversary, we asked our fans what their favorite quotes from the series were, and boy did YOU deliver! In no particular order, we present to you the Top 10 fan-favorite quotes from the series:

    "In The Pale Moonlight," Season 6, Episode 19

    “A guilty conscience is a small price to pay for the safety of the Alpha Quadrant, so I will learn to live with it. Because I can live with it. I can live with it. Computer, erase that entire personal log.”  — Benjamin Sisko

    Sisko raises his glass while dictating his personal log in his room on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "It’s A Fake!" — Senator Vreenak

    Senator Vreenak lifts his fist as he shouts 'It's a fake' on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "Take Me Out to the Holosuite," Season 7, Episode 4

    "Death to the opposition!" — Worf

    Worf in his baseball uniform in the middle of a game in a Holosuite simulation on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "The Siege of AR-558," Season 7, Episode 8

    “Let me tell you something about Hew-mons, Nephew. They're a wonderful, friendly people, as long as their bellies are full and their Holosuites are working. But take away their creature comforts, deprive them of food, sleep, sonic showers, put their lives in jeopardy over an extended period of time and those same friendly, intelligent, wonderful people... will become as nasty and as violent as the most bloodthirsty Klingon.” — Quark

    Quark cautions his nephew Nog about putting all your faith in the Federation and Hew-mons on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "Improbable Cause," Season 3, Episode 20

    "But the point is, if you lie all the time, nobody's going to believe you, even when you're telling the truth." — Dr. Bashir
    "Are you sure that's the point, doctor?" — Garak
    "Of course. What else could it be?" — Dr. Bashir
    "That you should never tell the same lie twice." — Garak

    Bashir cautions Garak about his lies while treating him in Sickbay on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "By Inferno's Light," Season 5, Episode 15

    “Everyone has their reasons. That’s what's so frightening. People can find a way to justify any action, no matter how evil. You can’t judge people by what they think or say, only by what they do.” — Kira Nerys

    Kira Nerys speaks to Ziyal about her father's actions on the Promenade on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "A Man Alone," Season 1, Episode 4

    “The law? Commander, laws change, depending on who's making them. Cardassians one day, Federation the next. But justice is justice.” — Odo

    Odo in the Commander's office debating the merits of law and justice on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "Far Beyond the Stars," Season 6, Episode 13

    "For all we know, at this very moment, somewhere, far beyond all those distant stars, Benny Russell is dreaming of us." — Benjamin Sisko

    Sisko looks out of his window with his reflection as Benny Russell looks back at him on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "The Wire," Season 2, Episode 22

    "Out of all the stories you told me, which ones that you told me were true and which ones weren't?" — Dr. Bashir
    "My doctor, they all were true." — Garak
    "Even the lies?" — Dr. Bashir
    "Especially the lies" — Garak

    Bashir sits across from Garak and smiles on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    "Q-Less," Season 1, Episode 6

    "You hit me! Picard never hit me." — Q
    "I'm not Picard." — Benjamin Sisko

    Q on the floor after being hit by Sisko on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    StarTrek.com

    BONUS: The ever talkative Morn!

    Morn sits in Quark's bar, silent as usual.

    StarTrek.com

