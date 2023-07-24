Fan Asher Huey Makes a Living Putting the Needs of the Many Ahead of Everything Else

Prior to spending the last seven years at the AFT, Huey was a digital consultant who worked on numerous electoral and advocacy campaigns. The franchise’s effect on Huey’s career path finally became apparent to him as an adult. “Star Trek gave me a better world and required me to look for humanity in a person, whether it’s an emotionless Vulcan, a frustrated Tamarian, a scared Tosk, or a lonely shapeshifter. Together these formed the basis for my worldview that ultimately led me to activism.”

Huey ranks showing concern for others as the Trek value most vital to his work. “When I look at a policy, I ask what the human cost is,” says Huey. “Let’s consider current events. We’re literally keeping children in cages at the border. These are children who don’t look like me, who come from a different place, speak a different language, and who have very little shared experience with me. But I look for their humanity. And through the AFT, I have been able to participate in and work on efforts to help these asylum seekers.”

A significant amount of Huey’s time as a unionist centers on economics. Huey points to two Trek moments related to the issue that resonated with him as a child. “The first is from Star Trek: First Contact, which is probably still my favorite movie of all time,” says Huey. “When Lily asked Captain Picard how much it cost to build the Enterprise, Picard explained that the economics of the future did not focus on the pursuit of wealth. Instead, humanity worked to better itself.” The second scene that stuck with Huey occurred in the episode “The Neutral Zone,” where Picard makes the case to Ralph Offenhouse that humanity had grown out of its desire for possessions.

“I also remember watching Deep Space Nine as a kid and contemplating the economics of the Federation,” details Huey. “Yes, you needed money in Quark’s bar, but Sisko’s father ran a restaurant on Earth because that was his passion. There seemed to be space for people to have the freedom to do and focus on what they loved.” Huey has carried this knowledge forward as he fights for fair wages and basic healthcare. “When I rewatched these episodes and films in my late twenties, it crystalized just how transformative Star Trek was for me.”

Huey’s list of influential episodes covers an array of important topics. Voyager’s “Workforce” and Deep Space Nine’s “Bar Association” discussed labor conditions and labor’s role as a resource, while The Original Series’s “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield” addressed the nature of identity. “When I was in high school, I went as a Cheron native for Halloween,” says Huey. “I recall that episode’s overt statement about racism, especially in the context of when “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield” originally aired [in 1969].” Huey sees Dr. Crusher’s dilemma in The Next Generation’s “Remember Me” as a metaphor for believing women, an issue that our society continues to struggle to accept. “Even the story arcs involving the Maquis and the Bajoran resistance were incredibly progressive, because they created empathy for occupied people,” reminisces Huey.