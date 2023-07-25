Family, Friends & Colleagues Celebrate Anton Yelchin

“It is a bittersweet moment, because we’re here for Anton, and he’s not here with us,” Saldana said as she stood at a lectern in front of large photos of Yelchin and addressed her fellow attendees. “But, it alleviates my heart knowing that we’ll keep him alive. We’re going to keep remembering him in the hopes that by practicing all the things he believed in and remembering all the love that he gave us, and all the joy he gave us, we’re able to just keep him here with us.”