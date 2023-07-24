Family Friendly Star Trek Episodes to Watch With the Ensigns in Your Life

In the latest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, the intrepid crew of the U.S.S. Protostar stumbled onto a strange planet, one where the world’s inhabitants had based their entire culture on the adventures of Captain Kirk’s Enterprise!

Yes, due to a redshirt wearing ensign crashing a Galileo shuttle onto the world, this culture became obsessed with Starfleet and what it represents. They modeled their clothes after the uniforms, named their children after famous crew members, and even reenacted moments from the ensign’s recordings out as a form of entertainment.

A planet modeled after Starfleet? When can we visit?!

To celebrate this episode, we’ve curated a list of some family friendly episodes featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series crew to share with the littlest ensigns in your life. Some of them are live action, while others come from The Animated Series.