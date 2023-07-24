Factory Entertainment Unveils TNG Medical Set Prop Replicas

Factory Entertainment’s TNG Medical Set Replica has been copied directly from surviving resources in the CBS archives to ensure accuracy. Our development team also spent many hours analyzing footage to fine-tune the details.

The main body of each replica is diecast in solid metal. Other parts are formed in ABS plastic or acrylic. Three medication vials are included, each pre-filled with colored liquid suggesting different medications. The vials can be inserted and removed from the Hypospray and are held securely in place with integrated magnets. The wooden presentation case is etched with the Starfleet delta insignia and is designed to allow you to both store and display the replicas.

Each replica has electronic light and/or sound features designed to simulate the special effects seen on-screen:

The Hypospray: