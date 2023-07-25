Face the Test of the Kobayashi Maru!

Participating in the Kobayashi Maru event will give you a choice of marks, and if you survive for a significant amount of time you’ll also earn bonus dilithium ore. Playing the Kobayashi Maru for at least three days out of the event’s duration will also unlock a special limited-time reward for you: The Universal Console Reiterative Structural Capacitor. This technology was designed with survivability in mind. While not a sure-fire way to avoid impending structural failure, this capacitor packs the reiterative properties to sustain oneself when under moderate to high damage bombardment. By harnessing the residual reverberations and energy echoes, this capacitor is able to feed them back into repair systems.

This process deluges one's own systems so much that it is required to spill out towards other allied vessels. However, this means that they are able to benefit from these repairing properties up to a moderate range as well. Due to the nature of this procedure, a single vessel is unable to withstand multiple capacitor processes running at one time.

The Kobayashi Maru event will run on Xbox One and Playstation 4 starting on June 21st at 8 AM PST through June 25th at 10 AM PST. The queue is available to all captains of level 50+.

