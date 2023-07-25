Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 9, 2014

    Extensive 30-minute Video Interview with Legend Nichelle Nichols

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols recently sat down for an extensive 30-minute intrerview that aired on Uncensored Talk with Karan Ashley. The actress discusses her career, how she started as a dancer before pursuing singing and, later, acting. She addresses her many years on Star Trek as Lt. Uhura, the story of how Dr. Martin Luther King convinced her to stay with Star Trek when she planned to leave the show, how President Obama told her that she was his childhood crush, and reveals that Elizabeth Taylor told her she should have played Cleopatra in the movie of the same name.

    Check out the full interview below:

