Published Feb 11, 2016
Exploring New Worlds Exhibition Opening in Seattle in May
The EMP Museum in Seattle, Washington, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek with a new exhibition, Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds, that will open on May 21. Exploring New Worlds will showcase Star Trek’s significant impact on culture, society, arts, sports, technology and fashion, and it will feature more than 100 rare artifacts, set pieces and props from the television series, spinoffs and films.Many of the items to be displayed will come from a private collection, and thus have never before been on public display. Further, fans will be able to participate in state-of-the art interactive photo and video opportunities.“Fifty years after Star Trek: The Original Series first aired, its stories continue to energize people worldwide,” Brooks Peck, Curator at EMP Museum, said in a statement. “This exhibition explores that phenomenon, its enduring impact on our culture and how Star Trek’s themes of optimism, equality, and heroism have inspired people to imagine, explore and create.” Exhibition highlights will include:
- More than 100 props and artifacts from all five Star Trek television series and many of the films, including an Original Series tricorder, communicator, and phaser; a Borg cube, Klingon disruptor pistol, Tribbles, and more
- Set pieces from The Original Series, including Captain Kirk’s command chair and the navigation console, which will be on display for the first time to the public
- KHAAAAN! video booth where visitors can recreate the memorable scene from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Rare costumes, among them Spock’s tunic worn by Leonard Nimoy; Lt. Uhura’s (Nichelle Nichols) dress; Khan garments past and present, including the open-chest tunic worn by Ricardo Montalban and the costume worn by Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2013 reboot; Captain Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) costume, a Borg costume, the alien Gorn and more
- Transporter simulator where visitors can create a film that shows them being beamed to another location
- Spaceship filming models of the Enterprise, USS Excelsior, Romulan Warbird, Phoenix and the Deep Space Nine space station
- Original scripts, concept art, storyboards, and production drawings
- Showcase of Star Trek’s significant impact on culture, society, arts, sports, technology and fashion that includes a prototype of a real medical tricorder, Star Trek-themed beer, Red Sox “Star Trek Night” foam finger in the shape of the Vulcan salute, a “Picardigan” sweater, a listening station with songs by Star Trek tribute bands, USPS stamps featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise, and much more.
Go to www.empmuseum.org/startrek for details.