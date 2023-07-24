Explore the Original Props in the Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1 & 2 Online Auction

Other carefully crafted props were the Starfleet badges. To create these intricate badges, Moreira took the creation process one step further: he designed the badges to be constructed out of real metal. According to Moreira, “The badges are wax molded, then the metal is poured into the mold to create the badge; the process is exactly like traditional badge making and not at all like regular prop manufacturing.” Needless to say, these badges were designed to withstand the challenges the Starfleet crew encountered through the show.

During the creation process, Moreira was concerned about displaying rank via the badges because, Gersha Phillips, the show’s Costume Designer, was set on a homogenous look for the Starfleet uniforms. But, this was solved during his deep sleep one night: “I’d been racking my brain trying to come up with something but nothing seemed to inspire. Then one night I woke from a dream, and said, the pips are on the badge.” This subtle detail proved to be ingenious and is well-received by Star Trek fans alike.

