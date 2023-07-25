Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Jun 30, 2016

    Explore The Kelvin Timeline

    By Star Trek Online

    The sheer destruction from the Hobus supernova has weakened the barrier between our reality and one strangely similar to our own, leaving a strange temporal anomaly in its wake. This anomaly serves as a gateway between our universe... and a quantum universe both similar and different to our own. Interdimensional travel between these two realms is now a possibility... as the crew of the U.S.S. Kelvin found out -- to their dismay.Players will soon be able to journey to the alternate reality seen in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness. A new mission awaits our captains there, along with other exciting surprises. Look for future updates on new Star Trek Online content as the launch day approaches, and we’ll see you in-game for the release of Agents of Yesterday.For more Star Trek Online news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

