Explore the Enterprise Like Never Before

"One of the great joys of video games is the opportunity to take audiences to places that are only hinted at in traditional film and TV projects," said Brian Miller, senior vice president of Paramount Pictures and executive producer of STAR TREK The Video Game. "Giving gamers the opportunity to explore the U.S.S. Enterprise is one of the more exciting aspects of our video game and one that we can't wait to share with Star Trek fans and gamers worldwide."

Playing as Kirk and Spock, gamers must face-off against the villainous Gorn - the formidable enemy first introduced in the classic 1967 Star Trek television episode "Arena." Their battles will take them into familiar locations, like the bridge, transporter room and the engine room - but also deep into many areas of the ship that have never been seen on film before, including the Enterprise's turbolift shafts, observation lounge, engineering decks and officer's quarters.The producers and development team of STAR TREK The Video Game worked closely with the entire creative team responsible for the re-imagined 2009 blockbuster Star Trek film to ensure what players see will look and feel remarkably authentic.