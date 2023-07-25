Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 22, 2013

    Explore Beyond Limits With Acer And Star Trek Into Darkness

    Explore Beyond Limits With Acer And Star Trek Into Darkness

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Acer is pulling out all the stops to introduce its new notebook, teaming with Paramount Pictures for a trio of 30-second commercial spots that unite Acer and footage from Star Trek Into Darkness, employing the theme “Explore Beyond Limits.”Acer has also launched an “Explore Beyond Limits” web page that features details about their new products, exclusive Star Trek Into Darkness wallpapers and the three Acer/STID ads.

    Click HERE to visit the Ace "Explore Beyond Limits" page.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top