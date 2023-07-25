Explore Beyond Limits With Acer And Star Trek Into Darkness

Acer is pulling out all the stops to introduce its new notebook, teaming with Paramount Pictures for a trio of 30-second commercial spots that unite Acer and footage from Star Trek Into Darkness, employing the theme “Explore Beyond Limits.”Acer has also launched an “Explore Beyond Limits” web page that features details about their new products, exclusive Star Trek Into Darkness wallpapers and the three Acer/STID ads.

Click HERE to visit the Ace "Explore Beyond Limits" page.