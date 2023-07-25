Experience New Alien Ships from the Tzenkethi

Star Trek Online, the massively multiplayer continuation of Star Trek’s Prime Timeline, has a new set of ships available for Captains to fly on PC. They’re the alien ships of the Tzenkethi, first mentioned in Deep Space Nine. Play for free at startrekonline.com.

Since the emergence of the Tzenkethi and the mystery surrounding their fervent crusade, they have continued to exhibit design and tactic ingenuity the like of which the Alliance has yet to see. It is been in the best interest of the Alliance to continue pursuing new technologies as new dangers present themselves. The Tzenkethi harness shield power and distribution effortlessly. Their battle tactics indicated an admirable reliance on one another. This collectivism has allowed their technology to have situational strengths at the cost of weaknesses that can be offset while in larger groups.

The tireless efforts of the Alliance have now come to fruition. Tzenkethi design principles have been applied to construct new starships and technology to outfit our captains with. These captains will be able to experience the shielding superiority and tactical mobility of a Tzenkethi ship. Captains can also equip themselves with Diffusive Tetryon armaments to increase their shield optimization options. And, for those ambitious enough, genetic modifications are available to address Tzenkethi physicality and munitions that couldn’t be replicated with simple fabrication.

For Star Trek Online, this lockbox includes a major influx of updated capabilities in the fields of shielding and maneuverability. Every piece is uniquely Tzenkethi, focusing on situational strengths and defenses. With this lockbox we have also included some enjoyable surprises. Such as…