    Star Trek Generations

    Published Oct 15, 2012

    Expanded Generations Soundtrack Set Out Oct. 29th

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Dennis McCarthy’s score for Star Trek Generations captured that film’s many moods, notably melancholy, contemplation and, in the end, uplift. On October 29, for the first time ever, fans will be able to enjoy McCarthy’s complete Generations score. That’s the day GNP Crescendo Records will release a 2-CD collector’s edition of the Generations soundtrack. Disc one includes the full film score, including music for a sequence dropped from the finished film, while disc two offers a remastered version of the 1994 GNP soundtrack album (along with its innovative sound effects library).



    Generations
    Star Trek

    Star Trek Generations – 2CD Collector’s Edition (GNPD 8080) will be available on October 29 and only as a physical CD. GNP Crescendo is accepting pre-orders now.

