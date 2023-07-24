EXO-6 Unveils New 1:6 Captain Janeway Figure

EXO-6 is proud to bring one of everyone’s favorite Starfleet captains to their line of 1:6 scale articulated collectible figures.

The first female captain to headline a Star Trek series, Kathryn Janeway shepherded the U.S.S. Voyager through the Borg-infested Delta Quadrant and safely returned her crew home after seven successful seasons. Janeway would not hesitate to defy Starfleet protocol and lead away missions herself, even into a Borg cube where she’d make sure she’s the last one out. She led her crew as a wise single parent, even guiding the holographic Doctor and the former Borg, Seven of Nine, into growing and learning what it meant to be human. Kate Mulgrew’s portrayal of the brave and resourceful; yet warm and vulnerable captain endeared her to the millions of fans that cite Voyager as their favorite Star Trek series.