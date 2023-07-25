EXCLUSIVE: Up-close Look at Enterprise Model Restoration

The U.S.S. Enterprise studio model from Star Trek: The Original Series continues her trek toward reaching her new home -- the Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall, at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, which will open in July 2016, in time for Trek's 50th anniversary. Last week, the team responsible for her restoration, the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum’s Special Advisory Committee Star Trek Starship Enterprise Studio Model, met at the museum’s Udvar-Hazy annex in Chantilly, VA. StarTrek.com has exclusive photos and details about the gathering.In attendance were Gary Kerr, noted expert and historian on the original Enterprise shooting model; Michael and Denise Okuda; John Goodson, model builder and VFX artist with Industrial Light & Magic, who has worked on many Trek films; Rick Sternbach, Andrew Probert, John Van Citters, VP Product Development CBS Consumer Products; Margaret Weitekamp, Space History Curator National Air & Space Museum; Malcolm Collum, Chief Conservator National Air & Space Museum; Adam Schneider; and Ariel O’Connor, Museum Conservator, Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum. Committee member Doug Drexler was unable to attend. Portions of the day and individual interview pieces were filmed by the Smithsonian Channel.