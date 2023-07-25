EXCLUSIVE : The Original Series Guest Star Celeste Yarnall, Part 2

You’re also producing a film, right?YARNALL: Yes. Nazim and I are producing, with a whole group of people, a feature film called Unbelievable!!!!! It’s Unbelievable with five exclamation points. The fun thing about Unbelievable!!!!! is that it’s being cast with, I would say, over 90 percent Star Trek actors. We have amazing actors from the various Star Trek shows, all of them, and we’ve started to do some filming. At Comic-Con, which opens on July 19th, we’re going to have a beautiful, very big space, four or five booths, I believe. Nazim has done the artwork. He’s done all the storyboards and he’s just done a beautiful, big painting that will be the poster for Unbelievable!!!!! A group of us will be there to sign the poster and to sign photographs, and there will be a demo reel of what we’ve shot so far for the movie. Bob Picardo has been filmed so far, and so have I and BarBara Luna, Beverly Washburn, Gary Lockwood, Sean Kenney, Michael Forest and Michael Dante. The classic Star Trek actors, we bookend the film. We play the roles of producers who are producing the movie that we’re making right now. And the movie is a sci-fi spoof along the lines of Airplane! and Galaxy Quest. I’m playing myself. That was fun, being in front of a camera again, acting. So I’ll now have been in shows or movies in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, 1980’s, 2000’s and 2010’s. We’re still in full funding mode for Unbelievable!!!!!, and what we’ve done so far has been great, great fun.Anything else done or in the works?YARNALL: Yes, I’m writing a new holistic lifestyle book for dogs. My last book was about holistic cat care, so this one is for dogs. And I’ll be speaking at a conference in August, August 9-11, that is called Contact in the Desert. This is a huge UFO conference. A lot of the crew from Ancient Aliens will be joining me there. It’s hosted by George Noory. It’s just wonderful people who are really on top of what’s going on in ufology. I will be disclosing my own personal incident that I’ve kept a secret all these years, that was a life-changing event. I decided, “Well, what the heck, let people think I’m crazy.” So I’m going to talk about what happened to me. I’m looking forward to that. So I will be there instead of my usual gig at the Creation convention in Vegas. It just happens to be the same weekend.