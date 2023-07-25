EXCLUSIVE: The Man of Many Characters, Rick Worthy

How did your role as the Elloran officer in Insurrection happen? Did your agent submit you? Did Jonathan Frakes or the casting people ask for you?

Worthy: I auditioned for a much larger role, but they gave it to a more established actor. But Jonathan wanted me in the movie, so he offered the Elloran Officer role. I only worked for a week, but it was Jonathan, and it was a huge Star Trek film, so I said yes.What did you make of your exotic look in the film?Worthy: He had a long lizard-like and he was keenly intelligent..., a very cool character. I just wish they had written more for me to do.

You played Noah Lessing in the Voyager "Equinox" two-parter. Great character: stubbornly loyal to his captain, yet ethically challenged, given what he did to other species in the effort to get home. What intrigued you most about Lessing and his predicament?

ed it. ptain, but at the expense of eliminating a race of innocent and sentient beings. I really liked Noah and I wanted to make sure I portrayed his inner ethical conflict. Also that was my first time meeting Kate Mulgrew, and I developed a bit of a crush on her.At some point someone in the Trek production or casting office must've said, "Rick, we really like your work and we're going to find roles for you when we can." Did that conversation happen? Were you eventually offered roles rather than asked to audition?Worthy: I had to audition for every Star Trek role I've done.Finally, there's Enterprise. Can we assume when you came on board to play Jannar that they told you he'd be a recurring character?Worthy:Enterprise was a blessing for a couple reasons: I really needed to work, and they offered me 10 episodes. I knew it was going to be a recurring role.How grueling was the makeup process?Worthy: The makeup process was long, maybe 2-3 hours usually early in the morning, but I really enjoyed it. I love Michael Westmore and his entire team. Very cool folks.What did you find unique about the character, his species?Worthy: I loved that the Xindi all looked different. My character, Jannar, looked a lot like Chewbacca and I thought that was fun.