EXCLUSIVE: The Enterprise Belches Fire in Gold Key Spectacular

The Spectacular features the work of writers Dick Wood and Len Wein, as well as artists Nevio Zaccara and Alberto Giolitti, while Michael Stribling rendered the cover art. Gathered together are the stories "The Planet of No Return," "The Youth Trap" and "The Enterprise Mutiny," while bonus content includes a history of the Star Trek Gold Key comics by author Joe Berenato.

Star Trek Gold Key 100-page Spectacular runs 100 pages and costs $7.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.