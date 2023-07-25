Published Jul 17, 2017
Exclusive Products, Signings & More Set for SDCC
Star Trek is primed to make a splash at San Diego Comic-Con International 2017, with with dozens of Star Trek-themed products set to be exclusively unveiled, loads of freebies ready to be beamed up, and plenty of signings locked in for fans. Following the iconic franchise’s landmark 50th anniversary celebration in 2016 and just before the premiere of CBS’ new television series, Star Trek: Discovery, there is no better time to be a Star Trek fan.
Exclusives and signings available onsite include:
ANOVOS (Booth #3849)
Star Trek: Enterprise NX-01 Starfleet jumpsuits will be available (Men’s Command Variant) in limited quantity and Star Trek First Contact Command Officer’s Jacket will be available for pre-order in limited quantity of 50 units. Additional Star Trek products, including patches and pips, will also be available while supplies last. Fans can also save 15% off of select Star Trek items.
Chronicle Books (Booth #1506)
Chronicle Books will spotlight the recently released Star TrekCats book.
Diamond Select Toys (Booth #2607)
Diamond Select is offering the Star Trek III: The Search for Spock U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 “Final Flight” starship. “My God, Bones… What have I done?” James T. Kirk spoke those words as he watched the U.S.S. Enterprise plummet from the sky by his own hand, something even the mighty Khan could not accomplish. This translucent rendering of the Enterprise is meant to pay tribute to its fiery last flight down to the Genesis planet, after self-destructing in orbit. The ship measures approximately 14 inches long, and includes a display stand. It comes in commemorative window packaging. Limited to only 400 pieces, for $65.00.
Eaglemoss (Booth #1303)
A huge selection from the Starships Collection will be on display at their booth, including the latest oversized ship models and volumes from the Star Trek Graphic Novels line.
Entertainment Earth (Booth #2343)
Entertainment Earth will offer a number of convention exclusives, including a Star Trek: The Next Generation U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D Monitor Mate, a Star Trek: The Original Series Talking Spock Bobble Head, and a set of The Big Bang Theory / Star Trek: The Next Generation 3 3/4-Inch Figures.
3D Systems Gentle Giant Studios (Booth 3513)
3D Systems Gentle Giant Studios will have a sneak peek and reveal a piece of the new Star Trek: Discovery designs: The Klingon Torchbearer. The Klingon Torchbearer was designed and sculpted digitally by Neville Page with the goal to create, via 3D Systems’ 3D printing technology, a suit design that could never have been achieved using traditional processes. The aesthetic is full of Klingon iconography and details that offer a narrative reveal for those who look closely. 3D printed entirely by 3D Systems at its Gentle Giant Studios location, and designed and fabricated at Alchemy Studios under the guidance of Glenn Hetrick, this unique partnership afforded the production a specialty costume unlike any other in the Star Trek franchise.
PopMinded by Hallmark (Booths #2913-R & 1505)
At Booth #2913-R, Hallmark is offering a Star Trek: The Next Generation 30th Anniversary convention exclusive as part of their event exclusive line-up. Additional Star Trek products, including a sneak peek of Star Trek: The Next Generation itty bittys will be available at Booth #1505.
IDW Publishing (Booth #2743)
IDW will offer an exclusive Star TrekBoldly Go Volume 1 with a special Enterprise Variant cover. Also, be on the lookout for the Boldly Go poster graphic at the booth. On Friday, July 21, Star Trek: The Mirror Broken illustrator J.K. Woodward will be joined by authors Scott Tipton and David Tipton for a signing from 11 am – 12 pm. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy authors Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrot will be signing from 6pm – 7pm.
Also, IDW will offer a Star Trek limited-edition box featuring these six Star Trek books: Stardate Collection HC Volume 1, Gold Key Archives HC Volume 1, Ongoing TP Volume 1, John Byrne Collection TP, Nero TP, and Starfleet Academy TP. Those who purchase the box will receive a free bonus Star Trek 50th Anniversary Collection Mini-Print by J.K. Woodward and a free Tom Whalen Spock Poster. The box will only be available for pickup on Friday at IDW's booth.
Insight Editions (Booth #3721)
Insight Editions will give away button packs featuring the artwork from Hidden Universe Travel Guides: Star Trek: The Klingon Empire and Star Trek: Vulcan. The artist for both books, Livio Ramondelli, will be signing at the booth on Friday, July 21 from 3pm – 4pm.
McFarlane Toys (at Diamond Distributers Booth #2401)
McFarlane Toys will be displaying Star Trek action figure prototypes, featuring Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek: The Original Series and Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation at Diamond Distributers Booth #2401. These figures will be in 7” scale and will feature multiple points of articulation. These action figure prototypes will also be on display at the Star Trek: Discovery Gallery at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery. Both Captain Kirk and Captain Picard are set to release in Spring of 2018.
Moebius (Booth #2946)
Moebius will be unveiling their U.S.S. Franklin model kit at their booth.
QMx (Booth #4145)
QMx is featuring a range of Star Trek products for sale at Comic-con, including the recently unveiled Star Trek: The Original Series Master Series Captain's Chair 1:6 Scale Prop Replica, 1:6 scale Star Trek: The Original Series figures of Kirk, Spock, and McCoy, Star Trek: The Next Generation Mirror Universe art prints, Star Trek Q-Tag luggage tags, and a Star Trek: Voyager communicator badge. They will also display a 1:6 scale replica of the Star Trek: The Next Generation bridge with several crew members on board.
Rubies (Booth #3649)
Rubies will feature an array of Star Trek costumes and accessories, including Deluxe Captain Kirk, Captain Picard, Spock, Scotty and Uhura costumes.
Shmaltz Brewing
Shmaltz Brewing’s Star Trek-inspired beers, Vulcan Ale and Klingon Imperial Porter, will be available at select bars and restaurants near the convention center.
ThinkGeek (Booth #3349)
ThinkGeek will announce and launch a new line of collectible Star Trek: The Original Series product. Fans will receive a special Star Trek Mirror Universe pin as the convention exclusive gift with purchase.
Titan Entertainment (Booth #5537)
Titan Publishing will have 100 Limited-edition signed copies of Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Art Of Juan Ortiz available at the booth. Each will include an original print signed by the artist.
WizKids (Booth #121)
WizKids will offer a first look at upcoming Star Trek releases including the Star Trek: Attack Wing Card Packs, Star Trek: Attack Wing Faction Packs – Painted Ships Samples, Star Trek: Deep Cuts – Unpainted Ships Samples, Star Trek: Frontiers: The Return of Khan Expansion Pack Mock Up, and Star TrekTactics: Series IV – Painted Ships Samples.
Official Star Trek Shop
The Official Star Trek Shop will be located at the Star Trek: Discovery Gallery in the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery (363 Fifth Avenue, San Diego). A wide array of the latest Star Trek products and SDCC exclusives will be available including Star Trek: Discovery fan gear, limited-edition Star Trek The Next Generation: The Art of Juan Ortiz book, new TNG30 lithographs, and more.
The gallery will also feature the debut of – and a photo opportunity with -- the U.S.S. Discovery captain’s chair and will showcase additional props, costumes, sketches and more from Discovery. One thousand fans each day will receive complimentary limited-edition Discovery posters. And, speaking of Discovery, don't forget that on Saturday, July 22 -- in Ballroom 20 at 2:30 p.m. -- Discovery will take center stage with a panel hosted by Discovery guest star Rainn Wilson and featuring stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, James Frain and also several executive producers.