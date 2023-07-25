Exclusive Products, Signings & More Set for SDCC

3D Systems Gentle Giant Studios will have a sneak peek and reveal a piece of the new Star Trek: Discovery designs: The Klingon Torchbearer. The Klingon Torchbearer was designed and sculpted digitally by Neville Page with the goal to create, via 3D Systems’ 3D printing technology, a suit design that could never have been achieved using traditional processes. The aesthetic is full of Klingon iconography and details that offer a narrative reveal for those who look closely. 3D printed entirely by 3D Systems at its Gentle Giant Studios location, and designed and fabricated at Alchemy Studios under the guidance of Glenn Hetrick, this unique partnership afforded the production a specialty costume unlike any other in the Star Trek franchise.

